Rangers go after series sweep of Reds

Texas Rangers (38-32, second in the AL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (30-38, fifth in the AL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Ariel Jurado (4-2, 3.02 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (2-5, 3.65 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas will sweep the series over Cincinnati with a win.

The Reds are 15-17 in home games. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.64, Luis Castillo paces the staff with a mark of 2.31.

The Rangers are 14-20 on the road. Texas has a team on-base percentage of .332, led by Logan Forsythe with a mark of .384. The Rangers won the last meeting 4-3. Mike Minor secured his sixth victory and Jeff Mathis went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Texas. Tanner Roark took his sixth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 28 extra base hits and is batting .259. Nick Senzel is 9-for-38 with five doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 30 extra base hits and is slugging .500. Elvis Andrus is 14-for-44 with five doubles, a triple and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .194 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rangers: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 10-day IL (neck), Wandy Peralta: 10-day IL (hip), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (face), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Nomar Mazara: day-to-day (hamstring tightness), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (oblique), Willie Calhoun: 10-day IL (quad), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).