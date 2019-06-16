US Open at a glance

WINNER: Gary Woodland shot a 2-under 69 to win his first career major with a final score of 13-under 271, the lowest in six U.S. Opens played at Pebble Beach.

JUST BEHIND: Brooks Koepka's quest for a record-tying third straight U.S. Open title came up a little short. He shot a 68 to finish 10 under for the tournament and is the first player to score in the 60s in all four rounds of the U.S. Open and fail to win.

TIGER WATCH: Tiger Woods started the final round with bogeys on four of the six holes before finishing strong with six birdies for a 69 to tie for his second-lowest final round ever at the U.S. Open. He finished the tournament at 2 under in a tie for 21st place.

MOVE ASIDE, JACK: Viktor Hovland shot a 67 to finish at 4-under 280, breaking Jack Nicklaus' record by two strokes for the lowest score ever for an amateur at the U.S. Open.

KEY STATISTIC: In the previous 5 U.S. Opens at Pebble Beach, only Tom Watson (1982) and Tiger Woods (2000) finished better than 284. This year, there were 31 players better than 284.

QUOTABLE: "I knew the putt was big. I knew Tiger shot 12-under here when he won in 2000. So I knew trying to get one more would have been nice. But I would have taken 12 pretty easily too." — Woodland on his 30-foot putt on 18 to break Woods' Pebble Beach record for lowest score here at a U.S. Open.

NEXT YEAR: The U.S. Open returns to Winged Foot on June 18-21, 2020.