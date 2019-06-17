Torres, Avalo lift Rocky Mountain over Orem in an 11-10 slugfest

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Bryan Torres doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Rocky Mountain Vibes defeated the Orem Owlz 11-10 on Monday.

Luis Avalo singled four times with two RBIs for Rocky Mountain.

Rocky Mountain took the lead in the first when it put up four runs, including a single by Ernesto Martinez that scored Torres.

Trailing 11-5, the Owlz cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Adrian Rondon hit an RBI single and then scored on a grand slam by Jeremiah Jackson.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cristian Sierra (1-0) got the win in relief while Orem starter Emilker Guzman (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Owlz did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Rondon singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Owlz. Jose Verrier homered and singled, scoring two runs.