Garcia’s single leads Tampa to 6-5 win over Dunedin

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Dermis Garcia hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 6-5 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The single by Garcia gave the Tarpons a 6-4 lead and capped a six-run inning for Tampa. Earlier in the inning, Tampa tied the game when Diego Castillo hit an RBI single.

In the bottom of the seventh, Dunedin cut into the deficit on a sacrifice fly by Samad Taylor that scored Demi Orimoloye.

Kyle Zurak (1-3) got the win in relief while Brad Wilson (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Cal Stevenson tripled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Blue Jays.

Despite the loss, Dunedin is 6-2 against Tampa this season.