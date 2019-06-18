Romero leads Charlotte to 2-0 win over Fort Myers

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Tommy Romero allowed just two hits over 6 1/3 innings, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs over the Fort Myers Miracle in a 2-0 win on Tuesday.

Romero (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out four.

Charlotte scored its runs when Thomas Milone hit an RBI single in the second inning before scoring on an out in the seventh.

Jhoan Duran (1-6) went five innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out 11 and walked three.

The Miracle were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Stone Crabs' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.