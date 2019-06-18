Sports
Jacobs, Aeilts and Restituyo lead Boise in win
BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Trey Jacobs, Joe Aeilts and Bladimir Restituyo each had three hits, as the Boise Hawks beat the Everett AquaSox 7-2 on Tuesday.
Jacobs tripled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home. Aeilts singled three times, scoring two runs.
Everett went up 2-0 in the sixth after Austin Shenton scored on a wild pitch.
Boise answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to take the lead for good. Jacobs and Restituyo hit RBI singles en route to the one-run lead.
Jesse Stinnett (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Matt Martin (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.
Comments