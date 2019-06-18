Jacobs, Aeilts and Restituyo lead Boise in win

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Trey Jacobs, Joe Aeilts and Bladimir Restituyo each had three hits, as the Boise Hawks beat the Everett AquaSox 7-2 on Tuesday.

Jacobs tripled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home. Aeilts singled three times, scoring two runs.

Everett went up 2-0 in the sixth after Austin Shenton scored on a wild pitch.

Boise answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to take the lead for good. Jacobs and Restituyo hit RBI singles en route to the one-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jesse Stinnett (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Matt Martin (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.