Emodi hits grand slam, leads Idaho Falls over Missoula

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Michael Emodi hit a grand slam in the first inning, leading the Idaho Falls Chukars to a 6-4 win over the Missoula Osprey on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Emodi scored Clay Dungan, Jose Marquez, and Chris Hudgins to give the Chukars a 4-0 lead.

After Idaho Falls added two runs in the second, the Osprey cut into the deficit with three runs in the fifth inning, including a wild pitch that scored Luvin Valbuena.

The Osprey saw their comeback attempt come up short after David Sanchez scored on a groundout in the ninth inning to cut the Idaho Falls lead to 6-4.

Marlin Willis (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Missoula starter Denson Hull (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.