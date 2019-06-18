Spokane beats Salem-Keizer 8-3

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Luis Asuncion scored on a groundout in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to an 8-3 win over the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes on Tuesday.

Asuncion scored on the play to give the Indians a 4-3 lead after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a single by Jonah McReynolds.

The Indians later added three runs in the fourth and one in the sixth. In the fourth, Starling Joseph drove in two runs and McReynolds drove in one, while Joseph scored on an error in the sixth.

Juan Mejia (1-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Trevor Horn (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.