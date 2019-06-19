Gibson scheduled to start as Minnesota hosts Boston

Boston Red Sox (40-35, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (48-24, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (7-4, 4.67 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Twins: Kyle Gibson (7-3, 3.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Both Boston and Minnesota are looking to win the series with a victory.

The Twins are 24-12 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .507, good for the best mark in the majors. Max Kepler leads the club with a .566 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Red Sox are 23-18 on the road. The Boston offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .304. The Twins won the last meeting 4-3. Zack Littell earned his first victory and Kepler went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Brian Johnson registered his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 19 home runs and is slugging .520. Nelson Cruz is 13-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 16 home runs and is batting .292. Devers is 14-for-44 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .281 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Byron Buxton: 10-day IL (wrist), Ehire Adrianza: 10-day IL (abdominal).

Red Sox Injuries: Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Heath Hembree: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee).