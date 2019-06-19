Pasquantino’s run leads Burlington to 1-0 win over Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Vinnie Pasquantino scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the Burlington Royals to a 1-0 win over the Bristol Pirates on Wednesday.

Pasquantino scored on the play after he reached base with two outs on a forceout, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a walk by David Hollie.

Noah Bryant (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Luis Arrieta (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.