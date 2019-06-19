Mazeika’s single leads Binghamton over New Hampshire in 10 innings

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Patrick Mazeika hit a two-run single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 3-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday.

The single by Mazeika scored Dustin Houle and Braxton Lee.

In the bottom of the inning, New Hampshire scored on a single by Vinny Capra that brought home Riley Adams. However, the rally ended when Matt Blackham got Santiago Espinal to fly out to end the game.

Mazeika doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs in the win.

Blackham (4-1) got the win in relief while Dany Jimenez (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Nash Knight singled three times, also stealing a base for the Fisher Cats.