Remy’s run leads Greeneville to 3-1 win over Kingsport
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Danielito Remy scored when Raul Juarez was hit with a pitch in the first inning, leading the Greeneville Reds to a 3-1 win over the Kingsport Mets on Wednesday.
The hit batsman, part of a three-run inning, gave the Reds a 1-0 lead before Tyler Callihan and Danny Lantigua scored on an error later in the inning.
The Mets cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Scott Ota hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jaylen Palmer.
Greeneville starter Orlando Noriega (1-0) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Junior Santos (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after allowing three runs and one hit while only recording two outs.
L.A. Woodard singled twice, also stealing a base for the Mets.
