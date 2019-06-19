Slater’s double leads AZL Mariners to 6-3 win over AZL Dodgers 1

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Johnny Slater hit a two-run double in the first inning, leading the AZL Mariners to a 6-3 win over the AZL Dodgers 1 on Thursday.

The double by Slater started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the AZL Mariners a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Edwin Gil hit an RBI double and Sebastian Ochoa hit a sacrifice fly.

After AZL Mariners added two runs in the second, the AZL Dodgers 1 cut into the deficit with three runs in the seventh inning, including an RBI double by Danny Sinatro and an RBI single by Kody Hoese.

Jarod Bayless (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while AZL Dodgers 1 starter Huei-Sheng Lin (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Stranding 12 men on base, the AZL Dodgers 1 did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Jeremiah Vison doubled and singled for the AZL Dodgers 1.