Reyes’ single leads Toledo to 1-0 win over Rochester

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Victor Reyes hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 1-0 win over the Rochester Red Wings in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Willi Castro scored on the play after he led off the inning with a triple.

Starter Drew VerHagen (3-2) got the win while Jake Reed (3-2) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

Rochester was held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Toledo staff recorded its second shutout of the year.