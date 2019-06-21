Hanson’s single leads Buffalo to 1-0 win over Norfolk

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Alen Hanson hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Buffalo Bisons to a 1-0 win over the Norfolk Tides in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Richard Urena scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double.

Ty Tice (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Zach Muckenhirn (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

The Tides were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Bisons' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Bisons swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 2-1. With the win, Buffalo improved to 3-1 against Norfolk this season.