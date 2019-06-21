Belzer, Melendez spur AZL Brewers Blue to 2-0 win over AZL Mariners

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Anderson Melendez tripled and singled, and Nick Belzer allowed just two hits over seven innings as the AZL Brewers Blue defeated the AZL Mariners 2-0 on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the AZL Brewers Blue and a three-game winning streak for the AZL Mariners.

Belzer (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked three.

Both runs for AZL Brewers Blue came in the fifth inning when Melendez hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by YongKang Kou.

Christian Pedrol (1-1) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out five in the Arizona League game.