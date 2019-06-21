Tucker’s single leads Round Rock over Iowa in 10 innings

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Kyle Tucker hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Round Rock Express to a 6-5 win over the Iowa Cubs on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Express and a four-game winning streak for the Cubs.

Joshua Rojas scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Taylor Jones.

The Express scored one run in the ninth before Iowa answered in the bottom of the inning when Dixon Machado hit an RBI single, driving in Jim Adduci to tie the game 5-5.

Reliever Ralph Garza (6-1) went three innings, allowing one run and two hits to get the win. He also struck out four and walked one. Randy Rosario (0-2) went one inning, allowing one run and two hits in the Pacific Coast League game.

Tucker doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one in the win.

Machado homered and singled, driving home four runs for the Cubs. Robel Garcia doubled and singled.