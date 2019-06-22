Sports
Kremer, Valentin lift Bowie over Harrisburg 5-2
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Jesmuel Valentin doubled and singled, and Dean Kremer hurled five scoreless innings as the Bowie Baysox topped the Harrisburg Senators 5-2 on Saturday.
Kremer (2-4) allowed two hits while striking out eight and walking two to get the win.
Bowie broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth when Mason McCoy hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Yusniel Diaz.
After Bowie added two runs, the Senators cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Adrian Sanchez hit a two-run double.
Jackson Tetreault (2-3) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out five and walked two.
Comments