Rodriguez leads Mahoning Valley over Auburn 8-4

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Johnathan Rodriguez doubled and singled as the Mahoning Valley Scrappers defeated the Auburn Doubledays 8-4 on Saturday.

Mahoning Valley batted around in the first inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a single by Michael Cooper that scored Raynel Delgado.

The Scrappers later tacked on two runs in the second when Rodriguez hit an RBI double and Bryan Lavastida hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Francis Cespedes (1-0) got the win in relief while Auburn starter Pedro Gonzalez (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.