Camacho, Daniels lead the way for Bluefield

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Angel Camacho was a triple short of the cycle, driving in four runs as the Bluefield Blue Jays defeated the Pulaski Yankees 12-5 on Saturday.

D.J. Daniels homered, doubled and singled with three runs and two RBIs for Bluefield.

Bluefield started the scoring in the second inning when Camacho hit a solo home run and Daniels hit a two-run home run.

After Bluefield added a run in the third on a home run by Addison Barger, the Yankees tied the game in the third inning when Borinquen Mendez scored on a groundout and Antonio Cabello hit a three-run double.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bluefield later scored in three additional innings, including a six-run fourth, when Camacho hit a two-run single to help finish off the blowout.

Yunior Hinojosa (1-1) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Pulaski starter Jhonatan Munoz (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.