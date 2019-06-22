Garcia’s double leads Wisconsin to 4-0 win over Clinton

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Gabriel Garcia hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 4-0 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Saturday.

The double by Garcia started the scoring in a four-run inning and broke a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Jesus Lujano hit an RBI double and then scored on an error.

Wisconsin starter Scott Sunitsch (5-7) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jake Walters (0-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up four runs and four hits over six innings.

The LumberKings were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Timber Rattlers' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wisconsin improved to 6-3 against Clinton this season.