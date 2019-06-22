Tri-City beats Eugene 7-4

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Matthew Acosta and Jonny Homza scored on an error, and Tre Carter scored on a wild pitch in the third inning, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 7-4 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Saturday.

The play, part of a five-run inning, gave the Dust Devils a 4-0 lead before Sean Guilbe hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Emeralds cut into the deficit with three runs in the fourth inning, including RBI singles by Edmond Americaan and Jonathan Soto.

The Dust Devils tacked on another run in the fifth when Carter hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Luke Becker.

Jason Reynolds (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Eugene starter Jeremiah Estrada (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Tri-City took advantage of some erratic Eugene pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.