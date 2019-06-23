2018 Capitals, 10 others enter DC Sports Hall of Fame

The 2018 Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals are among 11 new entrants into Washington DC Sports Hall of Fame.

The Capitals earned entry after bringing the National Hockey League title to Washington for the first time. Owner Ted Leonsis accepted the induction plaque in a ceremony Sunday at Nationals Park.

Other honorees included: former Redskins defensive end Charles Mann; Tom Brown, who played for the Senators and Redskins; University of Maryland women's lacrosse coach Cathy Reese; former DeMatha Catholic High School and Duke basketball player Danny Ferry; Maryland soccer coach Sasho Cirovski; two-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Tom Dolan; horse racing writer Andrew Beyer; and Kevin Payne, first president and CEO of DC United (soccer).

Inducted posthumously: Ray Flaherty, the first coach of the Washington Redskins, and Allie Ritzenberg, a longtime fixture of D.C.'s tennis community.

Each honoree will have their names added to the Hall of Fame display at Nationals Park.