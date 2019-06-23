Cortes’ single leads St. Lucie to 7-2 win over Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Carlos Cortes hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to a 7-2 win over the Florida Fire Frogs on Sunday.

Blake Tiberi scored on the play to give the Mets a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

After St. Lucie added two runs in the third on a double by Jeremy Vasquez, the Fire Frogs cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Logan Brown and Drew Lugbauer hit RBI singles.

The Mets later added two runs in both the fifth and eighth innings. In the fifth, Vasquez and Cody Bohanek both drove in a run, while Dan Rizzie hit a two-run double in the eighth.

St. Lucie right-hander Dedniel Nunez (1-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Nolan Kingham (4-6) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings.

Andrew Moritz singled three times for the Fire Frogs. Jefrey Ramos singled three times.