Morrison’s homer leads Scranton/WB to 11-4 win over Durham

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Logan Morrison hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to an 11-4 win over the Durham Bulls on Sunday.

The home run by Morrison scored Kyle Higashioka and Ryan McBroom to tie the game 4-4.

The RailRiders later scored in three more innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Morrison and Billy Burns hit RBI doubles, while Burns hit a three-run home run in the eighth.

David Sosebee (2-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Jake Faria (4-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the losing effort, Durham got contributions throughout its order, as five players recorded at least two hits.