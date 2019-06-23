Crim leads Spokane to 9-1 win over Boise

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Jake Hoover and Francisco Ventura scored on an error in the fourth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 9-1 win over the Boise Hawks on Sunday.

The play gave the Indians a 3-1 lead.

The Indians later scored in three additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the fifth.

Nic Laio (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Trent Fennell (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.