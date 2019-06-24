Atencio’s homer leads Burlington to 7-4 win over Kingsport

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Jesus Atencio hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Burlington Royals to a 7-4 win over the Kingsport Mets on Monday.

The home run by Atencio, part of a four-run inning, gave the Royals a 5-2 lead before Maikel Garcia hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Royals tacked on another run in the fifth when Jake Means hit a solo home run.

Starter Angel Zerpa (1-0) got the win while Nate Peden (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Appalachian League game.