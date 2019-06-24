Hulsizer’s homer leads Rancho Cuca. to 10-6 win over Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Niko Hulsizer hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 10-6 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Monday.

The home run by Hulsizer capped a four-run inning and gave the Quakes an 8-4 lead after Donovan Casey hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Quakes extended their lead in the ninth when Connor Wong hit a two-run triple.

Rancho Cuca. southpaw Leo Crawford (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on eight hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Elliot Ashbeck (3-1) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 11 hits over 4 1/3 innings.

For the Storm, Allen Cordoba tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Rancho Cuca. improved to 12-4 against Lake Elsinore this season.