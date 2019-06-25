Cincinnati Reds to visit the Los Angeles Angels

Cincinnati Reds (36-40, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (39-40, fourth in the NL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-7, 4.17 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (0-1, 5.68 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds head to Angel Stadium of Anaheim to play the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels are 19-18 on their home turf. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .334 is seventh in the majors. Mike Trout leads the club with an OBP of .451.

The Reds are 17-23 on the road. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.65, Tyler Mahle paces the staff with a mark of 4.29. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 80 hits and is batting .311. David Fletcher is 9-for-41 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jose Iglesias leads the Reds with 70 hits and has 30 RBIs. Yasiel Puig is 15-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .282 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Reds: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Trevor Cahill: 10-day IL (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (left hand metacarpal strain).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Wandy Peralta: 10-day IL (hip), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin).