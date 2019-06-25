Gray, Pita lead Charleston to 5-4 win over Rome

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Kyle Gray hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, and Matt Pita had three hits and two RBI as the Charleston RiverDogs topped the Rome Braves 5-4 on Tuesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the RiverDogs and a three-game winning streak for the Braves.

The double by Gray scored Anthony Seigler and Max Burt to give the RiverDogs a 5-2 lead.

After Rome added a run in the sixth, the Braves cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Braden Shewmake hit a solo home run.

Charleston right-hander Luis Gil (3-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jose Olague (5-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up five runs and eight hits over six innings.

For the Braves, Shewmake homered and doubled, scoring two runs. Justin Dean singled twice, also stealing a base.