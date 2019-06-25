Swarmer, Davis lead Iowa to 5-1 win over Omaha

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Taylor Davis singled twice, and Matt Swarmer allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Iowa Cubs beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 5-1 on Tuesday.

Swarmer (5-7) allowed one run while striking out one and walking three to pick up the win.

Down 1-0 in the second, Omaha tied the game when Chase d'Arnaud hit an RBI single, scoring Samir Duenez.

The Cubs went out in front in the fourth inning when Donnie Dewees hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Dixon Machado.

The Cubs tacked on another run in the sixth when Robel Garcia hit a solo home run.

Arnaldo Hernandez (1-5) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and nine hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked two.