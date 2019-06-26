Varnell, Cruz carry Kannapolis to 8-0 win over Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Johan Cruz had two hits and five RBI, and Taylor Varnell didn't allow a hit in six innings as the Kannapolis Intimidators beat the Greenville Drive 8-0 on Wednesday. The Drive saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Varnell (4-3) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two.

Kannapolis started the scoring in the second inning when Cruz hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Michael Hickman.

Kannapolis later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run sixth.

Chris Machamer (3-4) went five innings, allowing six runs and nine hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The Drive were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Intimidators' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Greenville is 4-2 against Kannapolis this season.