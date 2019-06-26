Miller, Orr carry Batavia to 4-2 win over West Virginia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- J.D. Orr had two hits and scored two runs, and Andrew Miller threw five scoreless innings as the Batavia Muckdogs defeated the West Virginia Black Bears 4-2 on Wednesday.

Miller (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing two hits.

Batavia started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base on a walk, Orr stole second, went to third on a ground out by Troy Johnston, and then scored on a double by Nic Ready.

After Batavia added three runs, the Black Bears cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Matt Gorski scored on a balk.

The Black Bears saw their comeback attempt come up short after Dean Lockery hit an RBI single, bringing home Luke Mangieri in the ninth inning to cut the Batavia lead to 4-2.

Braxton Ashcraft (0-3) went four innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Batavia took advantage of some erratic West Virginia pitching, drawing a season-high six walks in its victory.