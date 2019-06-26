Williams’ run leads AZL Giants Orange to 3-2 win over AZL Athletics Green

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Javeyan Williams scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Giants Orange to a 3-2 win over the AZL Athletics Green on Thursday.

Williams scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then stole third.

Alexander Canario hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the AZL Giants Orange a 1-0 lead. The AZL Athletics Green came back to take a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning when Matthew Koehler scored when a runner was thrown out.

AZL Giants Orange tied the game 2-2 in the fifth when Omar Medina hit an RBI single, driving in Tyler Wyatt.

Jordan Scott (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Manuel Manzanillo (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.