Sports
Maxwell and Amador homer to lead Monclova to 8-5 win over Oaxaca
OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Bruce Maxwell and Rodolfo Amador connected on back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to an 8-5 win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca on Wednesday.
Maxwell hit a three-run shot before Amador hit a solo shot that gave the Acereros an 8-5 lead.
Cesar Tapia and Amador scored on an error in the second inning and Chris Carter hit a two-run home run in the fifth to give the Acereros a 4-0 lead. The Guerreros came back to take a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning when Alan Sanchez scored on an error and Orlando Pina scored on an error.
Justin Kelly (1-0) got the win in relief while Miguel Socolovich (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
Pina doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Guerreros.
Monclova improved to 4-1 against Oaxaca this season.
Comments