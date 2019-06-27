Altoona beats Binghamton 6-3

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Mitchell Tolman scored on a pickoff error in the third inning, leading the Altoona Curve to a 6-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday.

The play came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Curve a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Robbie Glendinning hit a two-run home run.

The Curve tacked on another run in the seventh when Brett Pope scored on an error.

Altoona southpaw Domingo Robles (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Andrew Church (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing six runs and eight hits over seven innings.

Altoona improved to 4-2 against Binghamton this season.