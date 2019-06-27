Edwards, Marcano lead the way for Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Xavier Edwards homered and singled twice, scoring three runs as the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the South Bend Cubs 5-2 on Thursday.

Tucupita Marcano singled three times with an RBI and a run for Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Edwards advanced to second on a single by Marcano, went to third on a flyout by Agustin Ruiz, and then scored on an out.

After Fort Wayne added three runs, the Cubs cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Tyler Durna hit a two-run home run.

The TinCaps tacked on another run in the sixth when Edwards scored when a runner was thrown out.

Cody Tyler (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while South Bend starter Derek Casey (4-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Cubs, Durna homered and singled, driving in two runs.