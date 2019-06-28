Gross, Steer fuel 7-2 Elizabethton win over Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Spencer Steer hit a two-run double in the second inning, and Ben Gross allowed just three hits over six innings as the Elizabethton Twins beat the Greeneville Reds 7-2 on Friday.

The double by Steer scored Willie Joe Garry Jr. and Max Smith to give the Twins a 2-0 lead.

The Twins later added four runs in the fourth and one in the eighth. In the fourth, Charles Mack hit a two-run home run, while Steer hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Gross (1-0) allowed one run while striking out five to get the win.

JC Keys (1-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out five and walked three.