De La Rosa, Tomsjansen lead the way for DSL Dodgers Shoemaker

, (AP) -- Bladimir De La Rosa tripled and doubled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker beat the DSL Indians/Brewers 14-3 on Saturday.

Rushenten Tomsjansen tripled and singled twice with three RBIs for DSL Dodgers Shoemaker.

DSL Dodgers Shoemaker took the lead in the first when Marlon Cairo hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Tomsjansen.

The DSL Indians/Brewers cut into the deficit in the third inning when Alan Meza scored on a wild pitch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

DSL Dodgers Shoemaker later scored in three additional innings, including a nine-run fifth, when De La Rosa hit a two-run double to help punctuate the blowout.

Luisenyer Perez (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while DSL Indians/Brewers starter Edwin Jimenez (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.