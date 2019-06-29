African Cup: Group wide open after Cameroon, Ghana draw 0-0

Defending champion Cameroon and Ghana drew 0-0 at the African Cup of Nations to leave their group wide open with one round of games to play.

It was the second scoreless game of the day with Mauritania and Angola also having a goalless draw.

Christian Bassogog had two good opportunities to give Cameroon a victory in Ismailia that would have sent it through to the last 16 from Group F. His shot just before halftime was brilliantly saved by Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori. Bassogog's goal-bound effort in the 76th minute was blocked by defender Jonathan Mensah.

Ghana's Owusu Kwabena hit the crossbar with three minutes to go.

Group E is also anyone's for the taking after there were no goals between Angola and Mauritania. Angola's Geraldo had a late goal ruled out for offside.