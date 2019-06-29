Amaya hits grand slam, leads Myrtle Beach over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Miguel Amaya hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 6-4 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Saturday.

The grand slam by Amaya capped a five-run inning and gave the Pelicans a 5-2 lead after Zach Davis hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Woodpeckers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jonathan Arauz hit a two-run home run.

The Pelicans tacked on another run in the seventh when Jimmy Herron hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Yeiler Peguero.

Myrtle Beach starter Alexander Vargas (2-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Austin Hansen (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up five runs and six hits over five innings.

Arauz homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Woodpeckers.

Despite the loss, Fayetteville is 10-4 against Myrtle Beach this season.