Santos, Vallimont lead Jupiter over Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Jhonny Santos hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, and Chris Vallimont struck out nine over 7 1/3 innings as the Jupiter Hammerheads topped the Lakeland Flying Tigers 9-5 on Saturday.

The grand slam by Santos capped a five-run inning and gave the Hammerheads an 8-2 lead after Angel Reyes hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Hammerheads tacked on another run in the ninth when Jerar Encarnacion hit an RBI double, bringing home Bryson Brigman.

Vallimont (1-1) picked up the win after he allowed four runs and five hits.

Tom de Blok (0-6) went six innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

For the Flying Tigers, Brady Policelli homered and singled, driving in three runs.

Jupiter improved to 3-1 against Lakeland this season.