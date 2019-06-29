Sports
Shackelford’s double leads Bristol to 8-4 win over Princeton
BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Aaron Shackelford hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the Bristol Pirates to an 8-4 win over the Princeton Rays on Saturday.
The double by Shackelford, part of a four-run inning, tied the game 3-3 before Brendt Citta and Shackelford scored on an error later in the inning.
The Pirates later tacked on three runs in the seventh, including a solo home run by Eli Wilson.
Starter Adrian Florencio (1-1) got the win while Eleardo Cabrera (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Appalachian League game.
For the Rays, Kevin Melendez homered and singled, driving home two runs.
