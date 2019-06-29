McWilliams leads Ogden to 19-8 win over Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Sam McWilliams hit two home runs and drove in seven runs, as the Ogden Raptors defeated the Grand Junction Rockies 19-8 on Saturday.

The home runs by McWilliams, both three-run shots, came in the seventh off Juan Mejia and in the eighth off Eric Hepple. Marco Hernandez doubled and singled twice, scoring four runs while driving in two in the win.

Ricardo Hernandez (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Grand Junction starter Alex Haynes (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.