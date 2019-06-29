Aeilts leads Boise to 4-2 win over Salem-Keizer

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Joe Aeilts doubled and singled twice as the Boise Hawks beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 4-2 on Saturday.

Boise took the lead in the first when Yorvis Torrealba hit a sacrifice fly and Daniel Cope hit a two-run double.

After the teams traded runs, the Volcanoes cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Ricardo Genoves hit an RBI double, scoring Franklin Labour.

Jesse Stinnett (2-0) got the win in relief while Salem-Keizer starter Kervin Castro (1-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.