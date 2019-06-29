Christian Yelich to participate in All-Star Home Run Derby

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, June 21, 2019, in Milwaukee. AP Photo

The reigning NL MVP plans to participate in the Home Run Derby next month.

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich, who leads the majors with 29 homers, says he accepted an invitation from Major League Baseball to compete in the power-hitting contest July 8 during All-Star week in Cleveland.

"They asked if I would do it a few weeks ago," Yelich said Saturday night after Milwaukee beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1. "I said as long as I was an All-Star I would do it — obviously if I'm feeling healthy enough before the game."

Yelich was elected by fans earlier in the week to start in the National League outfield during the July 9 showcase. He says he grew up watching the Home Run Derby on TV.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"I feel like now's as good a time to do it as any, so we'll see how it goes," he said.

___

Keith Jenkins can be reached at https://twitter.com/MrKeithJenkins .