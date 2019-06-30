Brown’s single leads Louisville to 7-6 win over Columbus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Cassidy Brown hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Louisville Bats to a 7-6 win over the Columbus Clippers on Sunday.

The single by Brown tied the game 6-6 and capped a five-run inning for Louisville. Earlier in the inning, Nick Longhi hit an RBI single and Narciso Crook hit a two-run double.

The Bats took the lead for good in the seventh when Aristides Aquino hit a solo home run.

Eric Stout (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Chih-Wei Hu (1-4) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Clippers, Daniel Johnson doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs. Dioner Navarro homered and doubled, scoring two runs.