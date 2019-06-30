Dedelow’s single leads Winston-Salem to 3-2 win over Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Craig Dedelow hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Winston-Salem Dash to a 3-2 win over the Salem Red Sox on Sunday.

The single by Dedelow gave the Dash a 3-2 lead and capped a three-run inning for Winston-Salem. Earlier in the inning, Winston-Salem tied the game when Steele Walker hit an RBI single.

In the bottom of the second, Salem scored on a double by Keith Curcio that brought home Pedro Castellanos. In the following at-bat, Edgar Corcino hit an RBI single, scoring Curcio to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.

Will Kincanon (1-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Joan Martinez (3-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Winston-Salem improved to 7-3 against Salem this season.