Morel’s single leads South Bend to 7-2 win over Dayton

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Christopher Morel hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the South Bend Cubs to a 7-2 win over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday.

The single by Morel scored Brennen Davis and Andy Weber to give the Cubs a 4-2 lead.

Brendan King (3-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Eduardo Salazar (4-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

With the win, South Bend improved to 6-3 against Dayton this season.