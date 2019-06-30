Czinege hits grand slam, leads Lancaster over Rancho Cuca.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Todd Czinege hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to a 13-9 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Sunday.

The grand slam by Czinege gave the JetHawks a 12-9 lead and capped a nine-run inning for Lancaster. Earlier in the inning, Lancaster scored on three more plays, including a three-run home run by Taylor Snyder.

The JetHawks tacked on another run in the ninth when Luis Castro hit an RBI single, bringing home Matt McLaughlin.

Robert Tyler (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Sven Schueller (2-3) took the loss in the California League game.

Donovan Casey homered, tripled and singled for the Quakes. Deacon Liput doubled and singled, scoring three runs.